Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup: France vs Australia, Dream11 Team, Possible Line-ups and Match Prediction

Kolkata, November 21: The second group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Group D will see reigning champions France taking on Australia.

France will be heading to Qatar as one of the major favourites and will be keen to start their campaign on a positive note.

Australia could not muster a single win at Russia 2018 and will be hoping for a better campaign in Qatar 2022, but things do not look too promising for Socceroos with France, Denmark and Tunisia all significantly stronger sides.

Here is a look at all you need to know about the France vs Australia match.

Match Date: November 23,

Kick-off time: 12:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD/HD

Live streaming: Jio Cinema (App & Website)

Key players to watch out for:

France: With Karim Benzema ruled out with an injury, Kylian Mbappe will have more load on his shoulders. He played a key role for the Les Blues as they won the last World Cup. The superstar is much more polished and experienced now and would be keen to impress in Qatar as well.

Australia: Aaron Mooy is one of the key players for Australia and will be looking to dominate the midfield area against a less experienced France midfield.

France vs Australia Dream11 Prediction:

France will be overwhelming favourites against Australia. We predict a 3-0 win for Les Bleus.

France vs Australia Possible Line Ups:

France Starting 11 (4-3-1-2): Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Ibrahima Konate, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssof Fofana, Eduardo Camavinda; Antonie Griezmann; Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

Australia Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Mathew Ryan; Nathaniel Atkinson, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich; Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine; Mathew Leckie, Ajdin Hrustic, Awer Mabil; Jamie Maclaren.

My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Mathew Ryan

Defenders: Nathaniel Atkinson, Benjamin Pavard, Theo Hernandez, William Saliba

Midfielders: Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinda, Antonie Griezmann

Forwards: Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe