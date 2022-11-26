Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup: France vs Denmark highlights; Kylian Mbappe fires Les Bleus through to knockouts

Bengaluru/Doha, November 26: Kylian Mbappe poached a double as France became the first side to clinch a place in the last-16 stage at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Denmark at Stadium 974 on Saturday (November 26) night.

It took France until just past the hour mark to make a breakthrough, as Mbappe finished off an electrifying break.

Denmark were level seven minutes later when Andreas Christensen planted a close-range header past Hugo Lloris, and substitute Martin Braithwaite later clipped the post.

However, Mbappe was decisive when he bundled in Antoine Griezmann's cross from the right in the 86th minute.

