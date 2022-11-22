Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup: Germany vs Japan: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Kolkata, November 22: Germany will be looking regain their lost glory at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Since winning at Brazil 2014, things have gone downhill for Die Mannschaft.

They were knocked out at Russia 2018 from the group stage itself after losing 0-2 to South Korea. It was the first time ever they could not make the knockout stages.

Hansi Flick, who was the assistant manager of Germany at the time of the last FIFA World Cup and will be keen on a much better showing this time around. They will kick off their World Cup campaign against Asian giants Japan on Wednesday (November 23) at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Japan also went out of the last World Cup by the narrowest of margins having collected more yellow cards than Senegal. Since then, Japan have done extremely well under Hajime Moriyasu.

Here is you need to know about the Germany vs Japan tie.

Match date: November 23

Time: 6.30pm (IST)

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD/HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Key players to watch out for:

Germany: Joshua Kimmich will be the key player for the mighty Germans in the number six role. The Bayern Munich superstar will be looking to pull the strings from midfield while also providing defensive solidity to his side.

Japan: AS Monaco attacker Takumi Minamino will be Japan's key player against Germany. The former Liverpool star has been quite prolific for Japan in recent times

Dream 11 Prediction:

Japan have a fantastic side that could cause plenty of problems to Germany but Flick's side will be the overwhelming favourites. We predict a 2-0 win for Japan.

Possible staring XI:

Germany: (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Thilo Kehrer, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, David Raum; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Kai Havertz

Japan: (4-2-3-1): Daniel Schmidt; Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Yuto Nagatomo; Gaku Shibisaki, Hidemasa Morita; Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Takefusa Kubo; Takumi Minamino

Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Hiroki Sakai, Yuto Nagatomo, David Raum

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Daichi Kamada, Takefusa Kubo, Leroy Sane (Vice Captain), Thomas Muller

Strikers: Kai Havertz (Captain), Takumi Minamino