Qatar 2022: FIFA World Cup: Group A preview

Kolkata, November 7: We are less than two weeks away from the start of the grandest showpiece in world football -- the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup starts on November 20 and will end on December 18.

Here, we look at the Group A of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup that comprises hosts Qatar, South American nation Ecuador, African champions Senegal and European giants Netherlands.

Qatar and Ecuador will lock horns at the Al Bayt Stadium in the first group game. We will take a look at all four teams.

Qatar

Qatar are the reigning champions of Asia right now and automatically qualified for the World Cup as hosts. They are ranked 50 in the latest FIFA rankings and are managed by Felix Sanchez. They have a decent squad and have done pretty well of late, but it will be a surprise if they manage to qualify from this group.

Ecuador

Ecuador's qualification for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World cup was hanging in a limbo until one month ago as they were accused of fielding an ineligible player during the qualifiers. Ranked 44th right now and managed by Gustavo Alfaro, Ecuador are know for their defensive game and have a nice blend of youth and experience.

Netherlands

Netherlands head to the World Cup not as one of the favourites, but have what it takes to surprise many. They finished second and third in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, respectively, but failed to even qualify in 2018. Since Louis van Gaal has taken over, the Oranje have seen a steady progress and are now ranked 8th in latest FIFA rankings. But, they are certainly the favourites to win the Group A.

Senegal

Senegal truly have a golden generation of footballers such as Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy. They won the AFCON title for the first time in 2021 and will be keen to impress in the World Cup. Aliou Cisse's side are 18th in the latest FIFA rankings and should be able to secure at least the runners up spot.