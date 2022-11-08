Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup: Group B preview

Kolkata, November 8: We are approaching the first ever FIFA World during the winter times as the 22nd edition of the tournament takes place in Qatar.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on 20th November with Qatar facing Ecuador in the opener.

Ahead of the World Cup, we will take a look at the Group B which jas all the ingredients to become an interesting one.

England have been drawn in Group B alongside their neighbours Wales, the United States and Iran. While England will be the clear favourites to top the group, things could get interesting with three very capable teams in the group.



England

As usual, England head to the World Cup as one of the favourites for the silverware. The Threr Lions went to the semi finals in the last World Cup and lost in the final in the European Championship. However, the 5th-ranked side are not in their best form and could miss several key players such as Reece James, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips.

Wales

Wales have made it to the World Cup after a long wait of 64 years having last featured in the tournament back in 1958. They have a pretty strong squad with a nice blend of youth and experience. They will be one of the dark horses in the World Cup.

USA

USA have a pretty solid squad and have done pretty well under their manager Gregg Berhalter. They won the last edition of the CONCACAF Gold Cup and have lost just four games over the last couple of years. It will be interesting to see how they fare in the upcoming World Cup having been drawn in a pretty competitive group.

Iran

Iran will be the clear underdogs in the group comprising of three other strong sides. However the winner of the Asian Soccer Federation should not be underestimated. They have some quality players at their disposal such as Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun and Alireza Jahanbakhsh among others and also have an experienced manager in Carlos Queiroz.

Fixtures

Monday, November 21

England vs Iran (Khalifa International Stadium, 4pm)

USA vs Wales (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, 10pm)

Friday, November 25

Wales vs Iran (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, 1pm)

England vs USA (Al Bayt Stadium, 10pm)

Tuesday, November 29

Wales vs England (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, 10pm)

Iran vs USA (Al Thumama Stadium, 10pm)