Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup: Group C preview

Kolkata, November 8: We are less than two weeks away from the grandest showpiece in world football -- the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 22nd edition of the tournament takes place in Qatar and for the first time, we will witness a winter World Cup.

As we look at the group stage draws for the World Cup, the Group C truly promises to be a fascinating one for the neutrals.

Copa America champions Argentina are one of the favourites for the World Cup. They find themselves in Group C alongside Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. We will witness a showdown between two of the best players in world football right now Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski. Here, we take a look at the group.

Argentina

Argentina have fared really well under the management of Lionel Scaloni who led them to the Copa America title after a long wait. Argentina will be extra motivated with Lionel Messi possibly having the last opportunity to win the World Cup trophy.

Poland

Poland have one of the best players in world football right now in Robert Lewandowski. The Polish superstar has a decent side to support him but he will have to play a decisive role if they have to have an impressive World Cup campaign.

Mexico

Mexico have now qualified for the seventh World Cup in a row and they have done pretty well in recent times in group stage games. However, they face a tough challenge this time out if they have to qualify for the knockout stages. Mexico have a pretty experienced manager Gerardo Martino who could make a difference.

Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Arabian side are certainly the underdogs in the group but should not be regarded as pushovers. They are a well-oiled machine and the only team in which every player plays in their domestic league. Saudi Arabia have what it takes to surprise many in the World Cup as they have nothing to lose in a pretty formidable group.

Fixtures

Tuesday, November 22

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (Lusail Iconic Stadium, 1pm)

Mexico vs Poland (Stadium 974, 7pm)

Saturday, November 26

Tunisia vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, 1pm)

Poland vs Saudi Arabia (Education City Stadium, 4pm)

Wednesday, November 30

Poland vs Argentina (Stadium 974, 10pm)

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, 10pm)