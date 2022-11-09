Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup: Group D preview

Kolkata, November 9: We are less than two weeks away from the biggest occasion in world football -- the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 22nd edition of the tournament takes place for the first time in an Arabian country with Qatar set to host the showpiece occasion and for the first time, we will witness a FIFA World Cup during the winter time.

As excitement continues to loom on, we will take a look at Group D which comprises Russia 2018 World Cup champions France, Australia, Denmark and Tunisia.

While France will be the favourites to win the group, the group has plenty of ingredients to become an interesting one.

Here, we take a deeper look at the group.

France

France are one of the outright favourites for Qatar 2022 and will be the favourites to win their group as well. Didier Deschamps has a wonderfully gifted pool of players at his disposal and are ranked fourth in the latest FIFA rankings. Though Les Bleus bowed out in the Round of 16 of the 2020 European Championship, they won the UEFA Nations League and will be keen to retain their crown. France have several key players out with injuries though with the midfield duo of Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante certainly out and keeper Mike Maignan and defender Raphael Varane doubtful.

Denmark

Denmark will be one of the dark horses in Qatar 2022 Cup after their strong showing in the Euros despite Christian Eriksen suffering a cardiac arrest. Kasper Hjulmand's side have been in great form of late and will be keen to impress in Qatar 2022 and have a pretty solid squad at their disposal.

Tunisia

Tunisia have made it to the FIFA World Cup for the sixth time in their history. They are yet to qualify for the knockout stages and most recently in 2018, secured their only win against Panama. Youssef Msakni is the star if the side managed by Jalel Kadri and are ranked 30th right now.

Australia

Australia are the lowest ranked nation in their group but they have plenty of experience at the highest level and caught the eye with their fighting spirit and attitude. They are ranked 38th right now and have a fantastic manager in Graham Arnold.

Fixtures

Tuesday, November 22

Denmark vs Tunisia (Education City Stadium, 4pm)

France vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, 10pm)

Saturday, November 26

Tunisia vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, 1pm)

France vs Denmark (Stadium 974, 7pm)

Wednesday, November 30

Australia vs Denmark (Al Janoub Stadium, 6pm)

Tunisia vs France (Education City Stadium, 6pm)