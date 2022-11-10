Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup: Group F preview

Kolkata, November 10: We are approaching the final days before the start of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

For the first time in history, the World Cup will take place during the winter season as Qatar is set to become the first Arabian nation to host the showpiece.

Here, we will look at the Group F which has all the ingredients to become an interesting one to watch out for.

The group consists Belgium, Croatia, Canada and Morocco.

Belgium

This could be the final opportunity for Belgium's golden generation to win an international trophy. They have flattered to deceive at the highest level despite their immensely talented pool of players. They made it to the semis in the Russia 2018 World Cup and were knocked out of the Euro 2020 from the quarter final stage. Roberto Martinez's side are second as per latest FIFA rankings and will be keen to impress in Qatar.

Croatia

Like Belgium, Croatia have also emerged as a football superpower in recent years and have produced some world-class footballer, Luka Modric being the cream of the crop. They lost to France in the final of Russia 2018. Croatia have a nice combination of experience and youth and are placed 12th in the latest FIFA rankings.

Canada

Canada have made it to the World Cup for only the second time in their history. The Maple Leafs last played in the World Cup 36 years ago back in 1986 where they failed to score a single goal. They have some quality players in the form of Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David now and could potentially cause an upset in the group stage.

Morocco

Morocco have qualified to the World Cup with a 100 per cent record but they have an uphill task if they have to make it to the knockout stages from such a tough group. They are 22nd in the latest FIFA rankings and have some quality players in the form of Hakim Ziyech, Achraf Hakimi and Youssef En-Nesyri.

Fixtures

Wednesday, November 23

Morocco vs Croatia (Al Bayt Stadium, 1pm)

Belgium vs Canada (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, 10pm)

Sunday, November 27

Belgium vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, 4pm)

Croatia vs Canada (Khalifa International Stadium, 7pm)

Thursday, December 1

Croatia vs Belgium (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, 6pm)

Canada vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, 6pm)