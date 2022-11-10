Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup: Group G preview

Kolkata, November 10: We are just 10 days away from the start of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup takes place in winter for the first time and there is plenty of excitement ahead of the start of the grandest showpiece in world football.

Here, we look at Group G. It could prove to be a thoroughly interesting group consisting of Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

Brazil should be able to secure the top spot but it could be a tricky battle between the other three teams for the second spot.

Brazil

Five-time World Cup winners head to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 as one of the favourites. Tite's side are first as per the latest FIFA rankings and have been in great form as well. While the Brazilian manager has caused plenty of stir with his team selection leaving several big names out, Brazil are one of the hot picks for the silverware.

Serbia

Serbia have enjoyed a fantastic World Cup qualification campaign having finished top of their group ahead of Portugal. They are in fine form of late and have plenty of quality all across the pitch. Dragan Stojkovic's side 21st in the latest FIFA rankings.

Switzerland

Switzerland have often punched above their weights in major tournaments recently but they have shown no signs of consistency. Ranked 15th right now, Murat Yakin's side could prove to be a surprise package in the World Cup.

Cameroon

Cameroon are the lowest ranked side in group G but have plenty of experience at the highest level. This will be their eighth World Cup campaign in total. They also have no shortage of talent in their roster with quality players like Andre Onana, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekambi, and Vincent Aboubakar.

Fixtures

Thursday, November 24

Switzerland vs Cameroon (Al Janoub Stadium, 1pm)

Brazil vs Serbia (Lusail Iconic Stadium, 10pm)

Monday, November 28

Cameroon vs Serbia (Al Janoub Stadium, 1pm)

Friday, December 2

