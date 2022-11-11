Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup: Group H preview

Kolkata, November 11: The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in less than 10 days as the iddel East country is set to create history by being the first Arabian country to host the biggest event in world football.

As we approach the start of the tournament, let us take a look at the Group H which could prove to be an interesting one.

The Group H consists of Portugal, Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana.

Ghana will keen to take a revenge on Uruguay after they were controversially knocked out by Uruguay in the South Africa 2010 World Cup. Portugal will also be looking to settle the score against Uruguay who knocked them out of the quarterfinals in 2018.

Portugal

Portugal have one of the strongest teams in the upcoming FIFA World Cup and it will be quite a difficult job for manager Fernando Santos to name his starting XI. Diogo Jota will be a miss but Cristiano Ronaldo has plenty of firepower alongside him.

Uruguay

Uruguay are one of the biggest footballing countries in the world and are two time winners of the World Cup. They have a nice blend of youth and experience and could prove to be a dark horse.

South Korea

With Heung Min-Son announcing that he will be fit in time for the World Cup, South Korea have received a major boost. They have a pretty decent squad and can potentially push for the second spot.

Ghana

Ghana are major underdogs in the group and are the lowest ranked country in the tournament. The Black Stars, however, have plenty of experience at the highest level and four time champions of Africa.

Fixtures

Thursday, November 24

Uruguay vs South Korea (Education City Stadium, 4pm)

Portugal vs Ghana (Stadium 974, 7pm)

Monday, November 28

Portugal vs Uruguay (Lusail Stadium, 10pm)

Friday, December 2

