Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup: Japan vs Costa Rica, Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips
Kolkata, November 26: Japan will be brimming with confidence when they take on Costa Rica in their second group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The Asian giants came up with a massive upset in their Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup opener coming back from behind to beat Germany 2-1.
Costa Rica, meanwhile, started their World Cup campaign in the worst possible fashion losing 0-7 to Spain.
Luis Fernando Suarez's side suffered the country's heaviest FIFA World Cup defeat and it was the first time a nation had gone an entire match without a single shot.
The two teams will meet each other on Sunday (November 27) at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.
A win will all but ensure Japan's qualification for the next round.
Here we take a look at the possible line-ups, dream11 team and match prediction for Japan vs Costa Rica in Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Match date: November 27 Kick-off time: 1pm local time (3.30pm IST) Venue: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium TV Channel: Sports18 SD/HD Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website) Key players to watch out for: Japan: The Samurai Blues were dominated by Germany for most parts of the game last time out but they changed the game late on following the substitutions. Daichi Kamada is the chief creator in Hajime Moriyasu's side and will play a key role against Costa Rica. Costa Rica: Not a single Costa Rica player managed to impress against Spain and in order to salvage anything against Japan, they have to be at their absolute best. Experienced attacker Joel Campbell will be a key player for his side. Prediction: We predict a straight-forward win for Japan. A 2-0 win is predicted for the Asian giants. Possible starting XI: Japan (3-4-3): Shuichi Gonda; Ko Itakura, Maya Yoshida, Shogo Taniguchi; Miki Yamane, Wataru Endo, Ao Tanaka, Yuto Nagatomo; Junya Ito, Takuma Asano, Daichi Kamada. Costa Rica (5-4-1): Keylor Navas; Keysher Fuller, Oscar Duarte, Kendall Waston, Francisco Calvo, Bryan Oviedo; Joel Campbell, Yeltsin Tejeda, Brandon Aguilera, Álvaro Zamora; Anthony Contreras. Dream11 Team: Goalkeeper: Shuichi Gonda Defenders: Bryan Oviedo, Yuto Nagatomo; Miki Yamane, Midfielders: Joel Campbell, Alvaro Zamora, Wataru Endo (Vice-captain), Junya Ito Strikers: Takuma Asano (Captain), Daichi Kamada, Anthony Contreras.
