Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup: Japan vs Costa Rica, Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Kolkata, November 26: Japan will be brimming with confidence when they take on Costa Rica in their second group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Asian giants came up with a massive upset in their Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup opener coming back from behind to beat Germany 2-1.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, started their World Cup campaign in the worst possible fashion losing 0-7 to Spain.

Luis Fernando Suarez's side suffered the country's heaviest FIFA World Cup defeat and it was the first time a nation had gone an entire match without a single shot.

The two teams will meet each other on Sunday (November 27) at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

A win will all but ensure Japan's qualification for the next round.