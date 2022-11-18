Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup: Meet the countrys top athlete Nasser Al Attiyah; The do-all gun driver from Qatar

Qatar's superstar

The 51-year-old's accomplishments speak for himself - four Dakar titles, 17 Middle East Rally Championship wins, two FIA World Cup for Cross Country Rallies crowns and as many titles in the support category of World Rally Championship (WRC) and add to it that his recent maiden FIA World Rally-Raid Championships crown.

Be it sand, gravel, rocks, mountain or desert, there is no one to beat the ace Qatari driver who has mastered them all with ease.

Bull's eye

The 2012 Asian Shooting Championship, which was the last qualifying event for London Olympics was the scene of his historic feat. As the defending champion in 2012 Dakar Rally, Al Attiyah pulled out of the even, apparently due a break down during the ninth stage between Antofagasta and Iquique in Chile.

However , four years later, he admitted that he purposely pulled out to make it to the Asian qualifying event. What happened next is as they say history. Al Attiyah flew down to Doha the next day, and completed his task with a world record-equalling score of 150/150 to win a quota for his country and joined an elite band of shooters to have hit all their targets.

Hard taskmaster

At the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games also he did the unthinkable. He had just finished a rally and without even proper practice, straightaway headed to the Chinese city, with his brother (also a shooter) carrying his gun from Doha to Guangzhou.

A gold medal in skeet shooting was the reward! Despite all his accomplishments he has been very down to earth and honours every media commitment.

Media commitments

The ace Qatari makes it a point to attend each and every call and even when he misses out on answering a call, especially during events, he returns the call back with his trademark 'How're you brother' response as this journalist has found it out many times.

And as Qatar 2022 is ready for kick off, let us salute this champion nonpareil. who is as comfortable behind the wheel as he is behind the barrel of a gun!