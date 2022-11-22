Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup: Morocco vs Croatia, Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Kolkata, November 22: FIFA World Cup 2018 runners-up Croatia will kick off their Qatar 2022 campaign against African side Morocco.

The two teams find themselves in Group F which could prove to be a tricky one.

They will clash against each other in the opening gane of Group F on Wednesday (November 23) at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

Morocco were knocked out of the group stages at Russia 2018 having collected just one point. However, they have done pretty well since then and cruised their way through the qualifiers to make it to Qatar 2022.

Croatia have several players from the 2018 World Cup squad who had to settle for silver medals. They have what it takes to become dark horses once again.

Here is all you need to know about the Morocco vs Croatia tie.

Date: November 23

Time: 3.30 PM (IST)

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD/HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Key players to watch out for:

Morocco: Morocco have no shortage of talent in their roster and could make life incredibly hard for Croatia. Hakim Ziyech will be their key player.

Croatia: Croatia have a fantastic side as well but their star players remains Luka Modric even at the autumn of his career. The Real Madrid playmaker is still one of the best midfielders in world football and will be keen to take Croatia to the advances stages of the World Cup.

Dream 11 Prediction:

It won't be a straight-forward task for Croatia to beat Morocco who have plenty of firepower across their squad. However, the sheer quality anf experience of the Croats should hand them an advantage. We predict a 1-0 win for Croatia.

Possible starting XI:

Morocco: (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui; Selim Amallah, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi; Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal.

Croatia; (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Josip Sutalo, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Nikola Vlasic, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic

My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Dominik Livakovic

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Borna Sosa, Noussair Mazraoui

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Vice Captain), Hakim Ziyech, Ivan Perisic (Captain), Mateo Kovacic, Sofyan Amrabat

Strikers: Andrej Kramaric, Youssef En-Nesyri