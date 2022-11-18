Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup: Qatar vs Ecuador: Dream 11 Team, Possible Line-ups and Match Prediction

Kolkata, November 18: After years of build-up, Qatar step onto the world stage as the host nation in the FIFA World Cup on Sunday (November 20.

The host nation will take against Ecuador in the Group A fixture. Even if it's hardly the most thrilling clash, it serves as the tournament's first match hence the interest surrounding is expected to be sky-high.

The host team is a clear underdog compared to the side that earned the fourth spot in the CONMEBOL qualifying competition.

Qatar, will surely be looking to take advantage of home turf to shock the world in the tournament's opening match.

Kick-off date: Sunday, November 20

Kick-off time: 7pm local time (9.30pm IST)

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

Live Telecast: Sports18 SD/HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Key players to watch out for:

Qatar: The hope of the nation will mostly rely on the shoulder of star forward Almoez Ali. The 25-year-old currently plays for Qatar Stars League (QSL) outfit Al Duhail SC and has been in fine form. He was the top scorer in both the 2021 Gold Cup and the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. He is the third-highest goalscorer in Qatar’s history and his goal-scoring feat could decide the fate of the opening game.

Ecuador: Star forward Enner Valencia is in sensational form for his current club Fenerbahce this season, with 13 goals in 12 Super Lig games. He should be the difference maker in this tie considering the rich form he is in.

Dream11 Prediction:

With the more talented and skilled team, Ecuador should dominate the possession and should win the game comfortably. However, anyone anticipating a high-octane performance for the opening game might be let down. Ecuador are a pragmatic side and they may settle with a narrow scoreline for the win.

Qatar Predicted Line-up: Saad Al Sheeb; Pedro, Bassam Al Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan; Homam Al Amin, Karim Boudiaf, Abdulaziz Hatem; Hassan Al Haydos, Akram Afif, Almoez Ali.

Ecuador Predicted Line-up: Dominguez; Arboleda, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Mendez, Caicedo; Plata, Cifuentes, Ibarra; Valencia

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Dominguez

Defenders: Khoukhi, Hincapie, Estupinan

Midfielders: Hatem, Cifuentes, Plata, Haydos

Strikers: Ibarra (Vice-Captain), Valencia (Captain), Ali