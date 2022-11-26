Spain vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Doha, November 26: Two giants of European and global game, Spain and Germany will lock horns against each other at the Al Bayt Stadium on Monday (November 28, 12.30 AM IST).

The Group E has become quite interesting after the first round of games with Germany losing their opening game against Japan. They dominated possession against the Samurai Blues and led 1-0 for a long time but Japan did well to salvage a strong and late comeback and win the game 2-1.

Spain, on the other hand, have started their World Cup campaign in blistering fashion. They absolutely hammered Costa Rica to win the game emphatically with a 7-0 margin. Germany must win against La Roka Furias in order to keep their hopes of qualification to the knockout stages alive. This promises to be a cracker of a game.

Here we take a look at the possible lineups, dream11 team and match prediction for Spain vs Germany in FIFA World Cup 2022:

Match date: November 28

Time: 12.30am (IST)

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD/HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Key players to watch out for:

Spain: Spain have no shortage of talent across their roster. Luis Enrique has kept his faith mostly in young players. Germany will be a much tougher opposition in comparison to Costa Rica and to beat them, Spain's midfield needs to have their best game. Pedri will be a key player for Spain.

Advertisement

Germany: Ilkay Gundogan was the best player for Germany against Japan. The midfielder will have to be at his best once again if Germany have to beat Spain and keep their chances of qualification alive.

Prediction:

This will be an extremely difficult game to call. We predict a 1-1 draw.

Possible starting XI:

Spain Starting 11 (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Gavi; Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo.

Germany Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Thilo Kehrer, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum; Ilkay Gundogan, Joshua Kimmich; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala; Kai Havertz.

Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Unai Simon

Defenders: Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum, Aymeric Laporte

Midfielders: Pedri (Vice captain), Gavi, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan (Captain)

Attackers: Kai Havertz, Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio