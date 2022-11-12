Qatar 2022: FIFA World Cup Stadiums at a glance; Ahmed bin Ali Stadium is a gateway to the desert

Intricate facade

The intricate facade reflects the undulations of sand dunes while intricate geometric patterns reflect the beauty of the desert, native flora and fauna, as well as local and international trade. It is the perfect home for former QSL champions Al Rayyan SC when the tournament ends.

More than 80 per cent of the construction material came from the original stadium that previously occupied the site, while existing trees were also carefully retained.

Modular upper tier

When fans visit, they will be able to travel via an environmentally friendly new Doha Metro system - complementing a truly sustainable venue experience. During Qatar 2022, the stadium will host seven matches up to and including the round-of-16 stage.

The stadium's seating capacity during the tournament will be 40,000. After Qatar 2022, the capacity will be reduced to 20,000 following the removal of the modular upper tier, with the seats being re-purposed into sporting facilities across Qatar and overseas.

Sustainability at its core

From its very conception, the stadium has had sustainability at its core. More than 90 per cent of the construction materials used in the project have been reused or recycled, with many of those materials sourced from the old stadium, which once occupied the site.

This includes materials that were re-purposed into public art installations. Trees that once surrounded the old venue were retained for future replanting in order to minimise damage to the natural environment, while energy and water efficiency measures have been embedded to further reduce the stadium's carbon footprint.

Desert landscapes

The stadium's design reflects the story of Qatar. Its most striking feature is a glowing facade, comprising patterns that characterise different aspects of the country: the importance of family, the beauty of the desert, the native flora and fauna, and local and international trade.The stadium is situated in one of Qatar's most historic cities, which sits close to Doha on the way to beautiful desert landscapes.

Al Rayyan will be transformed into a regional sporting hub, with six football training pitches, a cricket pitch, horse riding track, cycling track, gym equipment and an athletics track being some of the facilities that the local community can look forward to using.