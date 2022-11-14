Qatar 2022: FIFA World Cup Stadiums at a glance; Al Bayt Stadium inspired by tents of nomadic people in Gulf

Ultra-modern tents

Al Bayt Stadium's role as host for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup opening match was assured from its first design sketch. Qatar turned to the rich fabric of its culture to welcome the world - inviting guests to enjoy the traditional comfort custom has demanded in this region for centuries.

Inspired by the bayt al sha'ar of Qatar's nomadic people, the stadium's magnificent tent structure envelopes an ultra-modern football stadium.

Distinctive exterior

Traditionally, the tents are identified by black and white stripes. This is reflected on the arena's distinctive exterior, as are the vibrant patterns that greet fans once inside. Sustainability was paramount in Al Bayt Stadium's development and the upper tier was designed to be removed after the tournament - allowing the recommissioning of seats.

Environmental practices extend to the surrounding city of Al Khor where the numerous parks, lakes and protected greenbelt land stretch out from the stadium to the sea - ensuring a lasting legacy from the world's most welcoming stadium.

Arab culture

Qatar has built only eight stadiums for the quadrennial extravaganza with each venue different from one another, showcasing the rich Arab and Middle East culture. The final of the 29-day tournament will be held at the Lusail Stadium.

In a break from the normal tradition of hosting the FIFA World Cup in the June-July window, Qatar 2022 will be held in winter with the tournament starting on November 20 and ending on December 18 to coincide with the Qatar National Day.

First of its kind

Qatar 2022 organisers are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to accommodate the large number of fans, who are expected to throng the tiny Middle East nation during the tournament.

The cruise ship MSC World Europa, which will be used as a floating hotel, docked at Doha Port to offer a unique hospitality experience to the fans. The 22-deck ship can accommodate 6,700 World Cup fans.