Qatar 2022: FIFA World Cup Stadiums at a glance; Al Thumama Stadium resonates across Arab region

Bengaluru/Doha, November 10: Al Thumama Stadium, which was the sixth of the eight completed venues for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup is another of those stadiums, which is steeped in Arab culture and tradition.

The stadium designed by Qatari architect Ibrahim M Jaidah represents the gahfiya - a traditional woven cap worn by people across the Middle East.

The gahfiya forms a fundamental layer of the traditional clothing of the region. It is also a symbol of dignity and independence.

In May 2018, the venue's design won acclaim when it earned the MIPIM/The Architectural Review Future Project Award.

Al Thumama Stadium's dynamic and imaginative shape celebrates local culture and traditions just as much as it does a new era for stadium design.

This particular venue also has a significance that is close to the hearts of locals and resonates across the region.