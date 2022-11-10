Qatar 2022: FIFA World Cup Stadiums at a glance; Al Thumama Stadium resonates across Arab region
Bengaluru/Doha, November 10: Al Thumama Stadium, which was the sixth of the eight completed venues for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup is another of those stadiums, which is steeped in Arab culture and tradition.
The stadium designed by Qatari architect Ibrahim M Jaidah represents the gahfiya - a traditional woven cap worn by people across the Middle East.
The gahfiya forms a fundamental layer of the traditional clothing of the region. It is also a symbol of dignity and independence.
In May 2018, the venue's design won acclaim when it earned the MIPIM/The Architectural Review Future Project Award.
Al Thumama Stadium's dynamic and imaginative shape celebrates local culture and traditions just as much as it does a new era for stadium design.
This particular venue also has a significance that is close to the hearts of locals and resonates across the region.
Its bold, circular form reflects the gahfiya - the traditional woven cap adorned by men and boys all across the Arab world. An integral part of family life and central to traditions, the gahfiya symbolises the coming of age for youth.
A time of emerging self-confidence and ambition that marks the first steps into the future and a realisation of dreams, it is a fitting inspiration for this one-of-a-kind stadium.
Fans' first glimpse of Al Thumama may come from above, as many international flights descend over the venue.
Its brilliant white exterior stands out amid its lush green surroundings - areas for play and relaxation. Al Thumama Stadium brings a vision beyond its inspiration and purpose - marking a coming of age for the beautiful game.
The sprawling venue was inaugurated in the presence of Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and FIFA President Gianni Infantino on October 22, 2021. There could not have been a better match than the final of the 49th edition of Emir's Cup between Qatar Stars League (QSL) clubs Al Rayyan and Al Sadd to set the ball rolling at Al Thumama.
During Qatar 2022, the stadium will host eight matches up to and including the quarterfinals stage. The venue hosted six matches of FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 (which was more of a test event for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup), including the semifinals. After Qatar 2022, the stadium's existing capacity of 40,000 will be reduced to 20,000 and used for football and other sporting events, with the dismantled sporting infrastructure to be donated to developing nations.
Al Thumama Stadium's unmistakable presence sits majestically amid its lush green surroundings. Areas for play and relaxation have been created to not only beautify the venue, but to further enhance the lives and futures of the local communities.
Al Thumama features state-of-the-art cooling technology, which will allow the venue to host events throughout the year. Its precinct includes a number of sporting facilities, including cycling and running tracks, and extensive green spaces, for the benefit of the local community.