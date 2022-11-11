Qatar 2022: FIFA World Cup Stadiums at a glance; Education City Stadium is a diamond in the desert

Bengaluru, November 11: Known as the Diamond in the Desert, the 40,000-seater Education City Stadium, one of the eight venues for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, stands out on its own.

Located in Qatar's education, research and innovation hub, the Education City Stadium will host matches up to the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup which will be held from November 20 to December 18.

Education City Stadium is an extraordinary venue. It shines a brilliant light on Qatar's position as a dynamic learning hub for students and academics across the Arab world and beyond.

Its namesake location, Education City, is a vibrant centre of learning and knowledge. The arena is empowered by its neighbouring universities whose corridors buzz with new ideas and stories of cutting-edge research - expressing visionary talent and innovation.

The stadium also boasts carbon dioxide sensors for high occupant density spaces to ensure ventilation and indoor air quality to minimise landscape water consumption.