Qatar 2022: FIFA World Cup Stadiums at a glance; Education City Stadium is a diamond in the desert
Bengaluru, November 11: Known as the Diamond in the Desert, the 40,000-seater Education City Stadium, one of the eight venues for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, stands out on its own.
Located in Qatar's education, research and innovation hub, the Education City Stadium will host matches up to the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup which will be held from November 20 to December 18.
Education City Stadium is an extraordinary venue. It shines a brilliant light on Qatar's position as a dynamic learning hub for students and academics across the Arab world and beyond.
Its namesake location, Education City, is a vibrant centre of learning and knowledge. The arena is empowered by its neighbouring universities whose corridors buzz with new ideas and stories of cutting-edge research - expressing visionary talent and innovation.
The stadium also boasts carbon dioxide sensors for high occupant density spaces to ensure ventilation and indoor air quality to minimise landscape water consumption.
The stadium's ultra-modern design blends seamlessly with traditional Islamic architecture. On the exterior, triangles create complex diamond-like geometrical patterns that sparkle as the sun moves across the sky.
At night, a digital light show illuminates the façade - giving fans a remarkable surprise performance.
Around the campuses, you will discover many first-in-class sporting and leisure facilities. After the tournament, more amenities will be added to the stadium precinct - keeping locals and the academic community fit for the future and stimulated outside the classroom.
The facade of the stadium features triangles that form complex, diamond-like geometrical patterns which appear to change colour with the sun's movement across the sky.
Like diamonds, the stadium's design represents quality, durability and resilience - and will become something to be treasured, both for the memories it holds and its future value to the country.
After Qatar 2022, the 40,000-capacity will be reduced to 20,000 following the removal of the modular upper tier. The excess seats will be donated to countries which lack sporting infrastructure - meaning the legacy of Qatar 2022 will be felt far and wide.
As well as hosting matches during Qatar 2022, the stadium will provide sporting facilities for the entire QF community, including faculty and students. Parts of the stadium will be turned into classrooms and event spaces for QF schools and universities after the tournament.
Education City is the home of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF). Situated within Education City are leading universities, along with research and development institutions.The stadium achieved a five star rating under the Global Sustainability Assessment System for its design and build. Its range of sustainability features include direct access to public transport, low toxicity indoor materials and LED sports lighting.