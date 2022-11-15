Qatar 2022: FIFA World Cup Stadiums at a glance; Khalifa International Stadium a heart of sporting tradition
Bengaluru/Doha, November 15: The Khalifa International Stadium was the first of the eight venues which which was unveiled for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.
This accomplished 40,000-seat arena already has an illustrious hosting history, having previously hosted the Asian Games, the Gulf Cup and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup, among other events.
Initially built in 1976, the Khalifa International Stadium has long been the cornerstone of the country's sporting tradition and is the gatekeeper to its promising future.
In fact, rarely is football or athletics mentioned in Qatar without referring to this venue. Naturally, the stadium received a complete overhaul for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 as a reward for its long-standing service.
On reopening in May 2017, it played host to the prestigious Amir Cup Final - the club football event close to the hearts of all Qataris.
The stadium's magnificent dual arches were always its most recognisable features. These remain intact, but now feature a wide canopy stretched out below them.This complements the stadium's cooling system to maintain a comfortable temperature for players and fans alike.
The new tier added 12,000 seats, while digital lighting and a modern façade brought new sparkle to an old friend.Having previously staged the Arabian Gulf Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and World Athletics Championships, this venue is ready to excite the world as part of the greatest football show on earth.
At Qatar 2022, the sprawling stadium will host the high-voltage England vs Iran tie on November 21 to make it FIFA World Cup debut.
The most poignant memory of the venue remains that of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani charging down with his mount towards 60M steep ramp during the opening ceremony of the 2006 Doha Asiad.
Sheikh Mohammed, who four years later led Qatar's winning bid to host the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, literally stole the show that night at Khalifa International Stadium.
It was raining and his horse nearly slipped and stumbled on the wet floor. While the crowd gasped, the young Qatari prince, dressed in a traditional Arab white attire and saddling a Pure Arabian gelding horse held his nerve and coaxed his Malibu atop the ramp with one hand on the reins to bring the 50,000 plus crowd into raptures.
In a break from the normal tradition of hosting the FIFA World Cup in the June-July window, Qatar 2022 will be held in winter with the tournament starting on November 20 and ending on December 18 to coincide with the Qatar National Day.
For the records, Qatar 2022, will be a 29-day day affair, the shortest World Cup till date in FIFA history.