Qatar 2022: FIFA World Cup Stadiums at a glance; Khalifa International Stadium a heart of sporting tradition

Bengaluru/Doha, November 15: The Khalifa International Stadium was the first of the eight venues which which was unveiled for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This accomplished 40,000-seat arena already has an illustrious hosting history, having previously hosted the Asian Games, the Gulf Cup and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup, among other events.

Initially built in 1976, the Khalifa International Stadium has long been the cornerstone of the country's sporting tradition and is the gatekeeper to its promising future.

QATAR 2022 FIXTURES

In fact, rarely is football or athletics mentioned in Qatar without referring to this venue. Naturally, the stadium received a complete overhaul for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 as a reward for its long-standing service.

On reopening in May 2017, it played host to the prestigious Amir Cup Final - the club football event close to the hearts of all Qataris.