Qatar 2022: FIFA World Cup Stadiums at a glance; Lusail Stadium symbolises Arab culture, history and tradition

Golden exterior

The design reflects the hand-crafted bowls found all across the Arab and Islamic world during the rise of civilisation, while interplays of light mirror the fanar lanterns of the region.

With the passing of time, the golden exterior will fade replicating aged metal handicrafts to create a venue alive with cultural character.

Sustainable development

On the final on December 18, which is also the Qatar National Day, 80,000 fans are expected to come together.

Afterwards, and in keeping with Qatar's dedication to sustainable development, Lusail Stadium will be transformed into a community space of schools, shops, cafes, sporting facilities and health clinics.

Stunning venue

The stunning venue, which is located in the pioneering Lusail City, 15kms north of central Doha, will host matches during every stage of Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, starting with the Group C clash between Argentina and Saudi Arabia on November 22.The stadium embodies Qatar's ambition and its passion for sharing Arab culture with the world.

The design of the stadium was inspired by the interplay of light and shadow that characterises the fanar lantern. Its shape and golden facade echo the intricate decorative motifs on bowls, vessels and other art pieces found across the Arab and Islamic world during the rise of civilisation in the region.

Expect amazing!

'Showcasing Lusail Stadium is the final milestone in our journey ahead of the big kick-off on November 20. This incredible venue forms the centrepiece of our tournament and will be the focus of the world's attention when it hosts the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup final on December 18, which is also Qatar National Day. I'm proud this venue will play a major role during the tournament and also deliver a lasting legacy for the people of Lusail and the wider community,' said Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC).

Expect Amazing was Qatar's catchphrase during the bidding process for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And now, this is the amazing we have all been waiting for - the here, the now and the future. Bring it on! Yella Qatar!