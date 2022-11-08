Qatar 2022: FIFA World Cup Stadiums at a glance; Stadium 974, a symbol of innovation and sustainability 

Bengaluru, November 8: Of the eight Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Stadiums, the one that stands out for its unique features is Stadium 974.

The venue - formerly known as Ras Abu Aboud - is made primarily from shipping containers and is located close to the Doha Port, directly opposite the spectacular West Bay skyline.

The stadium's name reflects the number of shipping containers used in the development and is also Qatar's international subscriber dialling code.

QATAR 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP FIXTURES

The name also reflects the stadium's location as the gateway to Qatar, being close to Hamad International Airport, Doha Airport and Hamad Port.

Stadium 974 hosted its first match on November 30, 2021, when the United Arab Emirates and Syria went head-to-head on the opening day of the FIFA Arab Cup.

It will host its first Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup match when Mexico takes on Poland in a Group C encounter on November 22.