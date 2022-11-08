Qatar 2022: FIFA World Cup Stadiums at a glance; Stadium 974, a symbol of innovation and sustainability
Bengaluru, November 8: Of the eight Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Stadiums, the one that stands out for its unique features is Stadium 974.
The venue - formerly known as Ras Abu Aboud - is made primarily from shipping containers and is located close to the Doha Port, directly opposite the spectacular West Bay skyline.
The stadium's name reflects the number of shipping containers used in the development and is also Qatar's international subscriber dialling code.
The name also reflects the stadium's location as the gateway to Qatar, being close to Hamad International Airport, Doha Airport and Hamad Port.
Stadium 974 hosted its first match on November 30, 2021, when the United Arab Emirates and Syria went head-to-head on the opening day of the FIFA Arab Cup.
It will host its first Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup match when Mexico takes on Poland in a Group C encounter on November 22.
Constructed using shipping containers, removable seats and other modular building blocks, not only will this innovative, 40,000-seat venue have a remarkable design, but it will be entirely dismantled and repurposed after the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Its parts will be used in other sporting or non-sporting projects, setting a new standard in sustainability and introducing bold new ideas in tournament legacy planning.
After the tournament, the containers and super-structure will be reused. A waterfront development boasting fabulous facilities for the local community will spring to life, as well as a dynamic hub for business.
This new concept in venue development ensures that while Stadium 974's physical presence may be temporary, its legacy will be everlasting.The Stadium 974 had made history even before its first match.
Constructed entirely from shipping containers and modular steel, it is the first fully demountable covered football stadium - showing Qatar's commitment to cost-effective sustainability and daring design. This unique venue pays tribute to Qatar's long-standing tradition of worldwide trade and seafaring.
Situated in the portside area and in sight of Doha's coastal cityscape, fans at Stadium 974 will feel the cool breeze as it rolls in from the Arabian Gulf.Much of the stadium's structure is made from recycled steel, while water efficiency methods ensure it will reduce water use by 40 per cent compared to a conventional stadium development.
Stadium 974 will host seven matches up to the round-of-16 stage during Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. During the FIFA Arab Cup, held last year, the stadium hosted six matches, including the first semifinal and third-place play-off. The stadium is located 800M from Ras Bu Abboud station on the Gold Line of the Doha Metro.
'We consider this innovative venue a game-changer for future mega-event hosts. It's another example of the powerful legacy our World Cup will leave,' said Supreme Committee Secretary General Hassan Al Thawadi.