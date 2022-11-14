Qatar 2022: Five Asian players to watch out for in the FIFA World Cup

Kolkata, November 14: This will be the first time that six countries from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will be taking part in a FIFA World Cup. The 22nd edition of the World Cup takes place in Qatar who automatically qualified as hosts.

Also, the usual Asian heavyweights Saudi Arabia, Iran, Australia, South Korea and Japan have all made it to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In this article, we will take a look at five Asian players worth keeping an eye on in the World Cup.

Son Heung-min - South Korea

Son Heung-min is arguably the greatest Asian player of all time as he has established himself as one of the best players in not only the Premier League but also in the world.

The South Korean superstar won the Premier League golden Boot last season and will be his country's biggest hope in the World Cup.

Mehdi Taremi - Iran

Mehdi Taremi has seen a meteoric rise in his stock over the years and has established as one of the best Asian players.

After joining Rio Ave in 2019, he scored 18 goals to earn a move to FC Porto and has not looked back since. Iran have a pretty strong side and Taremi is one of their key players.

Sardar Azmoun - Iran

Alongside Taremi, Iran have another fantastic attacker Sardar Azmoun who is widely dubbed as the 'Iranian Messi'.

The 27 year-old, who averages almost a goal every 1.5 games for Iran, has had a slow start to life in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen but his quality remains undisputed.

Salem Al-Dawsari - Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian skipper Salem Al-Dawsari is not a household name like the rest of the players as he does not play in Europe but he has what it takes to make an impression in the World Cup. The wide attacker is a key player for both Al-Hilal and Saudi Arabia.

Akram Afif - Qatar

Akram Afif is the star player for the hosts of the World Cup Qatar. He has been a key player for Al Sadd in recent years and could catch the eye in the World Cup with his flamboyant style of play.

A former Villarreal flop. Afif is still just 26 years of age and a good World Cup campaign can earn him a chance to move back to Europe.