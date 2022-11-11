Qatar 2022: Five youngsters to watch out for at FIFA World Cup

Kolkata, November 11: We are just nine days away from the start of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 22nd edition of the grandest competition in sports takes place for the first time during the winter time.

Over the years, we have seen plenty of young players making headlines in the World Cup.

There are a number of high-profile youngsters in line to make an impression in the upcoming edition of the World Cup. Here, we take a look at five such players.

Jude Bellingham- England

One of the most coveted players in world football right now, Bellingham is wanted by almost every top club following his exploits for Borussia Dortmund. The 19-year-old is expected to be a regular starter for England in the World Cup and will be one of their key players.

Pedri- Spain

Spanish midfield maestro Pedri had a stellar Euro 2020 campaign and was awarded the best young player of the tournament. The 19-year-old is expected to play a key figure in Luis Enrique's setup in the World Cup.

Eduardo Camavinga- France

France head to Qatar 2022 without the midfield duo of N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba, who were key to their World Cup triumph in 2018. The duo of Camavinga and Tchouameni are expected to slot in for the duo in the World Cup, with 20-year-old Camavinga worth keeping an eye on.

Gavi- Spain

Another Barcelona and Spain player makes the lost in the form of wonderkid Gavi. The 18-year-old has won both Kopa Trophy as well as the Golden Boy award this year and will be a key player for Spain in Qatar.

Jamal Musiala- Germany

The final name in the list in versatile Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala. The 19-year-old is expected to be a key player for Germany in the World Cup and has the potential to make headlines.