Qatar 2022: Former Brazil player tears Neymar ahead of World Cup match

Brazil kickstart their World Cup campaign on Thursday as they take on Serbia in their first group stage match. But ahead of that, the Brazil talisman Neymar has been criticized by former player Juninho.

Neymar is going to spearhead the Selecao in the tournament as Brazil eye a 6th World Cup title in Qatar. The PSG forward has netted 75 goals in 121 games for his country and will be aiming to replicate his recent club form on the international stage. But all seems not well with his fellow compatriot Juninho, who took a massive dig at Neymar for polarizing the nation in their recent elections.

Brazil's long-time serving president Jair Bolsonaro was beaten in the elections as left-wing candidate Lula de Silva emerged victorious in the race. And amid the elections, several players including Neymar took the side of Bolsonaro, who is not regarded that highly among the Brazilians.

Neymar openly supported Bolsonaro through his social media and expressed sadness after the latter's loss in the elections. And Juninho has taken up that angle to criticize the Brazil forward.

"Brazilians have had to watch as the national team's captain and star player, Neymar, turned his back on the more than 30 million hungry Brazilians and the 120 million who live on the cusp of food insecurity and backed Bolsonaro as part of a supposed fight against a non‑existent communist threat," Juninho told The Guardian in an interview.

