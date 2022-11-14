Qatar 2022: Four deserving England players left out by Gareth Southgate for FIFA World Cup

Kolkata, November 14: England manager Gareth Southgate has already caused a bit of stir with the announcement his 26-man squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Southgate has always divided opinion with his tactics and team selection.

Both Callum Wilson and James Maddison are back in the fold after three years out which is very much deserved but there are several players who deserved to be called up but have been snubbed. We will look at three such players here.

Ivan Toney

Toney has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League this season, but has been consistently overlooked by Southgate. The Brentford striker earned his first England call-up in September, but he is yet to make his first appearance for the Three Lions. The striker has scored 11 goals in 16 games across all competitions this season and scored a brace on Saturday as the Bees defeated Manchester City 2-1.

James Ward-Prowse

Southampton skipper Ward-Prowse was named in the provisional squad for the Euros last summer, but missed out on the final group, and once again he’s just failed to make the cut. The midfielder has been ever-impressive for the Saints despite their up and down form over the years and his set-piece ability is absolutely unparalleled. Southgate has opted to gamble on Kalvin Phillips’ fitness instead and it makes hardly any sense.

Tammy Abraham

Abraham has not been in his best form this season following a sensational campaign last season for AS Roma. He scored 17 Serie A goals last season for Jose Mourinho’s side but has scored just four times in all competitions this campaign so far. However, the striker arguably deserved a call-up thanks to his all-round game.

Fikayo Tomori

Tomori has established himself as one of the best defenders in Serie A following his move to AC Milan from Chelsea. However, he has never quite been able to earn the trust from Southgate and has been overlooked once again with struggling players like Harry Maguire and Eric Dier picked ahead of him.