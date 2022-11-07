Qatar 2022: Germany team preview, predicted squad and line-up for FIFA World Cup

Kolkata, November 7: The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup starts in less than two weeks' time and there is quite naturally plenty of excitement.

This is probably after a long time that four-time World Cup winners Germany are not heading to the World Cup as one of the outright favouries.

Since their World Cup triumph at Brazil in 2014, Die Mannschaft have flattered to deceive in major tournaments.

While they were expected to dominate the game for several years, Germany failed to qualify for the knockout stages in the 2018 World Cup and also went out of Euro 2020 in the last-16.

With a relatively inexperienced team at their disposal, Germany are not among the favourites which could well act in their favour. Hansi Flick's side cruised on their road to Qatar, winning Group J of the UEFA qualifiers with 27 of the 30 points available. They also scored 36 goals, the second most prolific attack in Europe, just behind England with 39.

Group

Germany find themselves in arguably the toughest group in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They have been seeded alongside alongside Spain, Japan and Costa Rica. The Germans should be able to qualify from their group but it won't be straight-forward at all.

Advertisement

Injuries

Timo Werner has been ruled out of the World Cup with an ankle injury providing a major blow to Flick. Manuel Neuer is also nursing a shoulder injury but should be fit in time.

Tactics and formation

Flick has mostly used a 4-2-3-1 system with Germany. His team likes to play on the front foot and are quite entertaining to watch.

Predicted XI

Manuel Neuer; Thilo Kehler, Antonio Rüdiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum; Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gündogan; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané; Kai Havertz

Key players

Thomas Muller has always been a man for the big occasions especially in a Germany shirt. He is one of the more experienced players in the side and will be a key player for his side. Joshua Kimmich and Manuel Neuer will also be two crucial players for the four-time world champions.

Prediction

Germany are truly one of the biggest giants of world football but they are one of the underdogs this campaign. But, they have what it takes to use this in their favour, especially with a wonderful manager like Flick.