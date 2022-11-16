Qatar 2022: Hayya card: What is it and why it is needed for FIFA World Cup

Kolkata, November 16: The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Sunday (November 20) with the hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in the inaugural game.

Fans from across the globe will be heading to Qatar as they are set to make history by becoming the first Arabian country to host the World Cup.

All ticket-holders need to apply for a Hayya card that is required not only to enter the World Cup stadiums but the country as well.

What is Hayya Card?

The Hayya card is a Fan ID which is mandatory for every fan visiting Qatar for the World Cup. The card will also provide them free access to bus and metro services.

Is it needed for everyone?

Hayya Card is needed for everyone visiting Qatar during the World Cup time, even for those below 18 years of age.

Is VISA also needed along with Hayya Card?

During the World Cup time, VISA is not needed for entry to Qatar. Only Hayya Card is needed and it will be effective until 23rd December.

How to apply for Hayya Card?

To apply for Hayya card, one is needed to apply through the official FIFA World Cup 2022 website or the Hayya to Qatar 22 mobile application.

Application process

In order to apply for Hayya card, fans will be asked for their ticket information as well their personal details as well as passport details.

Fans will also be needed to furnish their accomodation details and one emergency contact. One passport size photo is also needed in digital format.

Period needed for approval

For foreign citizens, five days are needed for Hayya Card approval whereas just three days are needed for Qatari citizens.

Used in other GCC countries

Saudi Arabia and Oman have also allowed Hayya Card to be used as a multiple-entry visa for a period of 60 days where as UAE has enforced in for 90 days.