Qatar 2022: Iran team preview, formation, squad, strength and weakness and fixtures for FIFA World Cup
Bengaluru, November 16: Making it to the round-of-16 after five unsussesful attempts will be on top of the agenda for Carlos Queiroz and Iran at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.
At Qatar 2022, Iran are drawn in Group B along with familiar foes England, USA and Wales.
The high-voltage match against USA -- will add to the sense of nostalgia for those old enough to recall the sides' first encounter at France 1998.
After narrowly missing out a knockout berth at Russia 2018, the onus is on Queiroz, under whom Team Melli are playing their third consecutive FIFA World Cup, to make the cut at Qatar 2022.
For the records, Queiroz, the former enforcer for Alex Ferguson at Manchester United and one-season boss at Real Madrid, is the longest-serving manager of Iran.
At Qatar 2022, the Portuguese taskmaster has his task cut out.
Defensively solid and possessing the ability to score in counter-attack has been Iran's forte under Queiroz and Team Melli will be one of the teams to watch out for at Qatar 2022.
In 16 games played across four major international tournaments, Queiroz's Iran kept an impressive total of ten clean sheets and conceded only ten goals in regular time. A major cause for concern is the injry to star forward Sardar Azmoun, whose 10 goals and four assists in qualifying powered the team to Qatar 2022. The Bayer Leverkusen star is still making the trip to Qatar 2022, though his availability remain unclear. Mehdi Taremi is another player to watch out for with plenty of big-game experience. having played 15 UEFA Champions League matches with FC Porto. At Russia 2018, Team Melli nearly got out of a group with Spain and Portugal, but at Qatar 2022, they will be up against more than just tough opposition as there is so much happening outside the pitch. There is some much of consternation in the country surrounding the treatment of women, with many former members of the national team having been arrested for speaking out. There have been even clamours to disqualify Iran from the tournament due to the ongoing political situation. How quickly Team Melli overcomes all these obstacles remains to be seen. Qatar 2022 marks Iran's sixth FIFA World Cup tournaments and their third in succession, the first time they have managed such a run of consecutive appearances. SQUAD: Goalkeepers: Alireza Beyranvand, Amir Abedzadeh, Payam Niazmand, Hossein Hosseini. Defenders: Majid Hosseini, Mohammad Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Morteza Pouraliganji, Sadegh Moharrami, Ramin Rezaeian, Milad Mohammadi, Abolfazl Jalali. Midfielders: Saeid Ezatollahi, Ehsan Hajsafi, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Ahmad Nourollahi, Ali Karimi, Saman Ghoddos, Vahid Amiri. Forwards: Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Ali Gholizadeh, Mehdi Taremi, Mehdi Torabi, Karim Ansarifard, Sardar Azmoun. FIXTURES: Vs England, Nov 21, 6.30pm at Khalifa International Stadium. Vs Wales, Nov 25, 3.30pm at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. Vs USA, Nov 30, 12.30am at Al Thumama Stadium. KEY PLAYERS: Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun, Hossein Kanaanizadegan. FORMATION: Queiroz has often set-up his side in a system that fluctuated between a 4-3-3 and 4-5-1, with two players often forming a double-pivot in front of a flat backline and width provided by the two wingers, roles likely to be played by Jahanbakhsh and Taremi. PREDICTION: After five futile attempts, this is the best chance for Team Melli to reach the round-of-16. From then on, it will be anybody's game.
