Qatar 2022: Iran team preview, formation, squad, strength and weakness and fixtures for FIFA World Cup

Bengaluru, November 16: Making it to the round-of-16 after five unsussesful attempts will be on top of the agenda for Carlos Queiroz and Iran at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

At Qatar 2022, Iran are drawn in Group B along with familiar foes England, USA and Wales.

The high-voltage match against USA -- will add to the sense of nostalgia for those old enough to recall the sides' first encounter at France 1998.

QATAR 2022 FIXTURES

After narrowly missing out a knockout berth at Russia 2018, the onus is on Queiroz, under whom Team Melli are playing their third consecutive FIFA World Cup, to make the cut at Qatar 2022.

For the records, Queiroz, the former enforcer for Alex Ferguson at Manchester United and one-season boss at Real Madrid, is the longest-serving manager of Iran.

At Qatar 2022, the Portuguese taskmaster has his task cut out.

Defensively solid and possessing the ability to score in counter-attack has been Iran's forte under Queiroz and Team Melli will be one of the teams to watch out for at Qatar 2022.