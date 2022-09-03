Qatar 2022: Liquor sale allowed at FIFA World Cup stadiums three hours before kick off
Bengaluru/Doha, September 3: Despite severe restrictions on alcohol in the country, Qatar 2022 organisers have in principle decided to sell beer at FIFA World Cup matches three hours before the kick-off and for one hour after the final whistle.
Earlier, it was decided to decided to restrict the use of alocohol during the quadrennial extravaganza with fans being allowed allowed only to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats in a country where liquor is taboo.
However, accoring to a latest report by Reuters news agency, Budweiser, the major FIFA World Cup sponsor with exclusive rights to sell beer at Qatar 2022 will serve beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding each stadium, but not in the stadium stands or concourse.
"Beer will be available when gates open, which is three hours before kick off. Whoever wants to have a beer will be able to. And then when they leave the stadium as well for one hour after the final whistle," a source within the knowledge of plans was quoted as saying by Reuters.
Additionally, Budweiser will be permitted to serve beer in part of the main FIFA fan zone in central Doha from 6.30pm to 1.00am every day of the 29-day tournament.
It is worth mentioning that hospitality packages offering premium beverages at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 in the Middle East country, which is set to host the tournament from November 20 to December 18.
The Qatar 2022 World Cup is the first in the FIFA's 92-year history to be played in a Muslim country with such strict social taboos around alcohol.
Questions about how Qatar would cater for fans wanting to drink alcohol have been asked since FIFA picked the host nation in 2010. The next year, FIFA renewed a sponsor deal through 2022 with Budweiser brewer Anheuser-Busch.
Qatar 2022 organisers were initially resistant to any alcohol being served at stadiums, but promised a decade ago to come up with a plan that welcomes everyone. Qatar has tested its alcohol policies when hosting major football events including the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup.
During that tournament, a drinking zone was created at the Doha Golf Culb, situated in the outskirts of the city, selling beers for $6, much cheaper than typically available at high-end downtown hotels. Consuming alcohol in public places is illegal in Qatar and visitors cannot bring alcohol into Qatar, even from airport duty shops.
For the records, the Qatar 2022 will be a 29-day affair -- the shortest in FIFA World Cup history -- with the tiny Middle East country hosting the mega event at eight venues -- Khalifa International, Al Janoub, Educational City, Al Rayyan, Al Bayt, Al Thumama, Stadium 974 and Lusail Stadium. It will be the first FIFA World Cup to be held in the Middle East and the entire Arab region.
The final will be held on December 18, to coincide with Qatar's National Day at the 80,000-seater iconic Lusail Stadium, which embodies the country's ambition and its passion for sharing Arab culture with the world.