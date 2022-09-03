Qatar 2022: Liquor sale allowed at FIFA World Cup stadiums three hours before kick off

Hospitality packages

Additionally, Budweiser will be permitted to serve beer in part of the main FIFA fan zone in central Doha from 6.30pm to 1.00am every day of the 29-day tournament.

It is worth mentioning that hospitality packages offering premium beverages at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 in the Middle East country, which is set to host the tournament from November 20 to December 18.

First in Middle East

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is the first in the FIFA's 92-year history to be played in a Muslim country with such strict social taboos around alcohol.

Questions about how Qatar would cater for fans wanting to drink alcohol have been asked since FIFA picked the host nation in 2010. The next year, FIFA renewed a sponsor deal through 2022 with Budweiser brewer Anheuser-Busch.

Initially resistant

Qatar 2022 organisers were initially resistant to any alcohol being served at stadiums, but promised a decade ago to come up with a plan that welcomes everyone. Qatar has tested its alcohol policies when hosting major football events including the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup.

During that tournament, a drinking zone was created at the Doha Golf Culb, situated in the outskirts of the city, selling beers for $6, much cheaper than typically available at high-end downtown hotels. Consuming alcohol in public places is illegal in Qatar and visitors cannot bring alcohol into Qatar, even from airport duty shops.

Eight stadiums

For the records, the Qatar 2022 will be a 29-day affair -- the shortest in FIFA World Cup history -- with the tiny Middle East country hosting the mega event at eight venues -- Khalifa International, Al Janoub, Educational City, Al Rayyan, Al Bayt, Al Thumama, Stadium 974 and Lusail Stadium. It will be the first FIFA World Cup to be held in the Middle East and the entire Arab region.

The final will be held on December 18, to coincide with Qatar's National Day at the 80,000-seater iconic Lusail Stadium, which embodies the country's ambition and its passion for sharing Arab culture with the world.