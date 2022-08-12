Qatar 2022: Lusail Stadium symbolises Qatars ambitions

Arab culture

The stadium embodies Qatar's ambition and its passion for sharing Arab culture with the world. The design of the stadium was inspired by the interplay of light and shadow that characterises the fanar lantern.

Its shape and golden facade echo the intricate decorative motifs on bowls, vessels and other art pieces found across the Arab and Islamic world during the rise of civilisation in the region.

Advertisement Advertisement

Super Cup venue

Qatar's biggest stadium will host a special event on September 9 -- the Lusail Super Cup between the Saudi Pro League champions and Egyptian Premier League winners.

'Showcasing Lusail Stadium is the final milestone in our journey ahead of the big kick-off on November 20. This incredible venue forms the centrepiece of our tournament and will be the focus of the world's attention when it hosts the FIFA World Cup final on December 18, which is also Qatar National Day. I'm proud this venue will play a major role during the tournament and also deliver a lasting legacy for the people of Lusail and the wider community,' said Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC).

Sustainable Stadium

As per SC information, sustainable building practices were used throughout the construction of Lusail Stadium.

Recycled water was used to irrigate plants around the stadium, while water efficient fixtures and leak detection systems are operational. The construction site conserved 40 per cent more fresh water than conventional stadium developments.

State-of-the-art venue

The arena's roof has been designed with sustainability in mind.

A state-of-the-art material called PTFE protects the stadium from warm wind, keeps out dust and allows enough light for the pitch to grow while providing shade to reduce the burden on the stadium's air conditioning.

Magnificent Stage

'Lusail Stadium will provide a magnificent stage for this year's FIFA World Cup final - the biggest and most prestigious football match on the planet. As far as preparations for the FIFA World Cup are concerned, this is the final piece of the jigsaw,' saidFIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 CEO Nasser Al Khater.

'Fans can expect a memorable and welcoming experience when they arrive in Qatar for the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world. Hosting this prestigious match at Lusail Stadium will give us a great opportunity to test the venue's readiness and the many operational plans we've put in place,' Al Khater added.