Qatar 2022 may not be the last World Cup for Lionel Messi, says Lionel Scaloni

Bengaluru/Doha, November 10: Lionel Messi may have declared Qatar 2022 will be his last FIFA World Cup, but Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni is hopeful that will not be the case.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward will take part in the global showpiece for a fifth time when the tournament gets under way on November 20.

Messi, who will turn 39 during the 2026 edition, stated in an interview last month this would be "my last World Cup, surely, yes".

However, Scaloni is optimistic the former Barcelona star will still have a part to play for Argentina should they qualify for the next FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

"It may be his last World Cup, but hopefully not," Scaloni told CNN. "He is happy on the field and makes a lot of people happy.

"If we take care of him and carry him as we have to, there is the possibility of more games, because the world of football asks for it."

Messi has a combined 26 goals and assists for PSG this season – a tally only Erling Haaland and team-mate Neymar can match among players from Europe's top five leagues.

The 35-year-old is nursing an Achilles injury that kept him out of PSG's 2-1 win at Lorient last weekend, but Scaloni has no concerns over his fitness.

"No player is going to reach 100 per cent ahead of the World Cup," he said. "We'll do our best in the final week before the tournament to help every player.

"There're some who won't play the last games for their clubs as a precaution, but we know they're fine."

For the records, Messi has scored six goals at the FIFA World Cup, but he has yet to find the net in 756 minutes of action in the knockout stages of the competition.

The closest Messi has come to lifting the famous trophy was in 2014 when playing a big part in Argentina's run to the final in Brazil, where they were beaten by Germany.

He scored (four) or assisted (one) five of his side's eight goals in that edition en route to winning the Golden Ball award.

Argentina did not fare as well at Russia 2018, where they lost to France in the last-16, but they head to Qatar 2022 as one of the favourites on the back of winning the Copa America.

"The most important thing is the players enjoy playing in this jersey," Scaloni added. "You can't think about the title because it generated an anxiety that doesn't let you perform.

"The prelude to the first match of a World Cup generates a different attitude in you, and we've to work a lot on the emotional side of things."

Argentina begin their Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22, before facing Mexico and Poland in their other Group C matches.

Qatar 2022, the shortest World Cup in FIFA history will be a 29-day affair and conclude on December 18, which is incidentally, the Qatar National Day.

Matches are being held at eight venues with the final slated to be held at the iconic Lusail Stadium, which is a symbol of Arab culture and history.

(With OPTA inputs)