Qatar 2022 Mexico: Four El Tri players to keep an eye on

The Mexican people do have a three-decade-long wish, which is to play El Quinto Partido, which means the fifth game in a World Cup edition. Since 1986, Mexico have always got ousted in the Round of 16, an achievement considered criminally underwhelming if you take the opinions of people from Mexico City to the mountainous Monterrey, or from Guadalajara to coastal Veracruz.

Mexico in World Cup 2022:

Group C

Opponents in Group: Argentina, Poland, Saudi Arabia

This year, the optimism is even bleaker in the country. The ever colourful Mexican army will be taking over the streets of Qatar with their mask and hats, but they don't expect a lot. Given Mexico's recent paltry form and the opponents they will face in the Group, it will take a monumental effort from Andres Guardado and his troops to beat the odds. But still, some names have the potential to be the very best in their day.

Here we shall take a look at four players in Mexico's World Cup squad who can be their saviour and may fulfil the wish of millions of Mexicans, that is to taste the Quinto Partido.

Hirving Lozano (Mexico) (Club: Napoli)

Hirving Lozano's name is etched in the folklore of Mexican football forever. The tiny winger bypassed the German defense and scored a historic goal in the 2018 World Cup which earned the Mexicans a 1-0 win over the then-reigning Champions. Well, Chuky, as Lozano is fondly known, will have to show his magic yet again.

Advertisement