Qatar 2022: Mexico team preview, squad, full fixtures, probable starting XI for FIFA World Cup

Kolkata, November 12: Mexico will play on football's largest stage at Qatar 2022 for the eighth time in a row and a total of 17 times, and the North American team will be motivated to remain as long as they can.

This time around, the El Tri would consider qualifying from Group C, where they will face Argentina, Poland, and Saudi Arabia, a great accomplishment, and they would need to perform above their weight to advance to the tournament's knockout stages.

In each of the previous seven editions, they left after the round of 16 and returned home.

They have had mixed qualifying rounds after qualifying to Qatar 2022 as runners-up behind Canada in CONCACAF qualifying. They have not made much impact in big games in recent times and a combination of lack of form of top players has been a thing of concern for them.

The task of leading them to the next round in Qatar falls in hands of former Barcelona and Argentina manager Gerardo Martino, but there is an opinion among fans that this team may not be as talented as desired and that a group-stage exit may be more likely.

Group fixtures (all times IST)

Tuesday, November 22: vs Poland, 9.30pm at Stadium 974.

Sunday, November 27 vs Argentina, 12.30am at Lusail Stadium.

Thursday, December 1: vs Saudi Arabia, 12.30am at Lusail Stadium.

Squad strength

The current squad is a mix of youth and experience. Veteran players like Hector Herrera of Atletico Madrid, and Guillermo Ochoa, 36, are certain to be selected while the likes of Edson Alvarez and Guardado are expected to play a significant part. Mexico however will heavily rely upon Napoli’s Hirving Lozano to provide the creative spark and qualification for the knockouts may well come down to his performance up front.

Probable starting XI: Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Nestor Araujo, Cesar Montes, Gerardo Arteaga; Andres Guardado, Hector Herrera, Edson Alvarez; Hirving Lozano, Alexis Vega, Henry Martin