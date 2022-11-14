Qatar 2022: Unique hospitality experience; MSC World Europa floating hotel docks at the Doha Port

Bengaluru/Doha, November 13: As part of the efforts to offer unique hospitality experience to fans descending for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, the cruise ship MSC World Europa floating hotel docked at the Doha Port.

As per information received via local media reports, the 22-deck ship can accommodate upto 6,700 fans for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

It is designed with the highest standards of security and safety.

With 2,626 cabins and 40,000 metres square of public space, the ship keeps pace with the latest modern standards in terms of technology and environment-friendly practices, and is expected to reshape the future of cruise ships with its versatile recreational options. It also features a 104M long promenade.

The ship will take its guests on a tour in which they will discover different foods and drinks from around the world through 33 restaurants and lounges, each with its own character.

It will also provide entertainment activities for all ages, including three new concerts, five new theater performances, four unique experiences in the Panorama Lounge, and live performances traveling in various areas on board the ship.

Advertisement

The floating hotel includes the largest children's area compared to all the ships of the MSC fleet, with an internal area of more than 766 square meters, and seven rooms, each suitable for different age groups.

Children and adolescents will enjoy various entertainment programmes including new and old games as well as talents programmes, delivered in facilities equipped with the latest technology.

The ship offers seven swimming pools, 13 whirlpools, and the most luxurious yacht club, which includes public spaces, outdoor areas and new suites. It will spend its first year in the waters of the Arabian Gulf, and in the summer of 2023, it will leave the region, heading towards the Mediterranean.

MSC World Europa is the first ship in the MSC fleet powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), one of the cleanest fuels in the world, which is expected to play an important role in reducing carbon emissions from international shipping operations or bringing them to zero, and already contribute to the removal of emissions of local air pollutants such as sulfur oxides and reduce Nitrogen oxides by up to 85 per cent.

LNG also plays a prominent role in reducing climate change by reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 25 per cent and paving the way for the development of sustainable non-fossil fuels such as green hydrogen.

The ship will include a fuel cell display that will test the technology's efficiency in generating heat and electricity with more than 30 per cent efficiency than liquefied natural gas engines.

The ship is also equipped with selective catalytic reduction, port-supplied power supply, and advanced wastewater treatment systems that meet the highest regulatory requirements in the world.

The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, the first to be held in the Middle East, will begin on November 20.

The 29-day affair, the shortest World Cup in FIFA history, will conclude on December 18, incidentally, the Qatar National Day.