Qatar 2022: Netherlands team preview, predicted squad and line-up for FIFA World Cup

Kolkata, November 2: Qatar 2022 FIFA Word Cup, the biggest showpiece event in world football is set to kick off later this month.

Qatar will become the first Arabian country to ever host the World Cup. The Netherlands will be back in the FIFA World Cup 2022 after missing out on a place in the 2018 altogether.

The Netherlands have been one of the best teams in the history of the World Cup but have never tasted the glory despite being known for their wonderful brand of football.

Louis van Gaal is back in charge of the Oranje after leading them to a third-placed finish in 2014 where they lost to Argentina in the semi final.

In the 2010 edition, they reached the finals but lost 0-1 to Spain at the end of extra time. The Netherlands were knocked out of the Euro 2020 in the Round-of-16 by Czech Republic and will not be touted as one of the favourites for World Cup glory.

Group

The Netherlands have been drawn in Group A alongside Ecuador, Senegal and hosts Qatar. They will certainly be the outright favourites in their group. African champions Senegal, however, could pose a threat to the Oranje.

Injuries

Van Gaal has a pretty much clean bill of health. Only big absentee for them is likely to be AS Roma star Gini Wijnaldum.

Predicted starting XI

Van Gaal has mostly opted for a 3-4-1-2 system during this latest stint as the Dutch manager. The former Manchester United manager likes to rotate his players but we will still try to predict the most likely starting XI.

Advertisement

Starting XI: Remko Pasveer; Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Davy Klaasen, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind; Cody Gakpo; Steven Bergwjin, Memphis Depay

Key players

Skipper Van Dijk missed the Euro 2020 with an injury and will be looking to make an impression in his first major tournament. The Dutchman has not been at his best this season but has to be at his best if the Oranje have to enjoy a memorable World Cup campaign. In-form attacker Cody Gakpo will be a player worth a look. Midfield maestro Frenkie de Jong will be another key player for van Gaal.

Prediction

The Netherlands are certainly not among the favourites but they possess a pretty solid squad and also do not lack depth either. With an experienced manager like Van Gaal in charge, they could turn things around.