Qatar 2022: No booze inside FIFA World Cup stadiums

Bengaluru, November 18: Fan groups questioned what would be the next U-turn at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after the local organisers decided to ban beer sales around stadiums following discussions with the game's global governing body.

Earlier, despite severe restrictions on alcohol in the country, Qatar 2022 organisers had in principle decided to sell beer at FIFA World Cup matches three hours before the kick-off and for one hour after the final whistle.

However, it was confiirmed on Friday (November 18), two days before the tournament starts that the sale of beer around stadiums during the World Cup has been banned after talks between FIFA and Qatari tournament chiefs.

It was revealed on Friday by FIFA that alcohol would not be available as expected in the perimeter area of stadiums.

Budweiser is a major FIFA sponsor and sales of its product had been expected to be allowed close to the stadiums; however, only its alcohol-free variant will now be available.

Advertisement

The news was swiftly criticised, with England's Football Supporters' Association questioning whether such an apparent U-turn could be followed by more promises not being kept.

Ronan Evain, executive director of Football Supporters Europe (FSE), expressed similar concern, describing the news as an "extremely worrying" development.

FIFA said in its announcement: "Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar's FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters.

"Host country authorities and FIFA will continue to ensure that the stadiums and surrounding areas provide an enjoyable, respectful and pleasant experience for all fans."

Referencing Budweiser's parent company, FIFA added: "The tournament organisers appreciate AB InBev's understanding and continuous support to our joint commitment to cater for everyone during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022."