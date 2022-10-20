Qatar 2022: One-month countdown begins

Bengaluru/Doha, October 20: The clock is ticking as the one-month countdown for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, the first to be held in the Middle East and the entire Arab region begins today (October 20).

For the records, the Qatar 2022 will be a 29-day affair -- the shortest in FIFA World Cup history -- with the tiny Middle East country hosting the mega event at eight venues -- Khalifa International, Al Janoub, Educational City, Al Rayyan, Al Bayt, Al Thumama, Stadium 974 and Lusail Stadium.

Qatar 2022 was initially supposed to start on Novermber 21, but FIFA formally advanced the World Cup start by a day and given host nation an exclusive Sunday evening slot with a global audience.

Qatar will play Ecuador in Doha on November 20 -- just 101 days after FIFA's decision -- stretching the World Cup to 29 days from the 28 agreed seven years ago after a June-July tournament was pushed back to avoid the mid-summer temperature in the Gulf country.

The surprise late switch was signed off by a FIFA committee comprising its president Gianni Infantino and presidents of the six continental football bodies.

Qatar will now make its FIFA World Cup debut kicking off against Ecuador at 7 pm local time on November 20 after an opening ceremony on the field at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium.