Qatar 2022: FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony; Time in IST, TV channel/Live streaming details

Kolkata, November 18: We are just two days away from the start of the biggest event in football show on earth-- the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 22nd edition of the World Cup takes place in Qatar as they are all set to become the first Middle East country and entire Arab world to host the quadrennial extravaganza of world football.

Excitement is building up in ahead of the much anticipated FIFA World Cup 2022.

Hosts Qatar will be up against South American side Ecuador in the opening game.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup has caused plenty of controversy in recent times with many countries boycotting the hosts due to their human rights issues.

But, the tournament could kickstart a new era for the entire Middle East region.

Here, we will take a look at the details of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony.

Date: Sunday, November 20

Time: The grand opening ceremomy will take place 5pm local time (7.30pm IST).

Venue: The 60,000-seater Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor which hosts the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador later in the day will be the venue for the opening ceremony as well.

Artists performing: BTS singer and K-Pop superstar Jung Cook has been confirmed to play in the opening ceremony. There are strong rumours regarding Colombian pop icon Shakira playing in the ceremony, but has not been confirmed yet. Bollywood celebrity Nora Fatehi will also perform in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.

Advertisement

Charlie Puth and Dua Lipa were also rumoured but they have denied the claims. Singer Rod Stewart said he had turned down an offer of over $1 million to perform in Qatar.

Apart from the opening ceremony, Doha's Al Bidda Park will host several artists from across the globe for FIFA Fan Festival from November 19. The FIFA Fan Festival will see musicians and other artists performing during the entire duration World Cup. The access will be free to fans who take the trip to Qatar for the World Cup.

Live Telecast: Indian audience can watch the opening ceremony live on on Sports 18 channel.

Live streaming: Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 will be streamed live on VOOT and Jio TV, while Jio Cinema will live stream matches for free in India.