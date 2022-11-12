Qatar 2022: Poland team preview, squad, full fixtures and probable starting XI for FIFA World Cup

Kolkata, November 12: Poland, which only managed one victory in the 2018 World Cup, will be desperate to advance past the group stage at Qatar 2022 .

Despite a team filled with rich talents, the European hotshots have been pretty unconvincing in the recent big tournaments.

After crashing out of the group stage in the last World Cup, Poland had an even worse campaign in Euro 2020 where they failed to win a match and finished last in its group.

The Poles have been grouped with Argentina, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia in Group C and much will depend on the outcome of their opener versus Mexico.

Considering the opponents Robert Lewandowski and co should at least advance into the next round. If Poland can advance, they will play their first World Cup knockout game since 1986.

Group fixtures (all times IST)

Tuesday 22, November: vs Mexico, 9.30pm at Stadium 974

Saturday 26 November: vs Saudi Arabia, 6.30pm at Education City Stadium.

Thursday, 1 December: vs Argentina, 12.30am at Stadium 974

26-man squad

Lewandowski, Poland’s record scorer with 76 goals in 134 appearances, will captain the squad and much of Poland's performance will depend on the 34-year-old's form. Lewandowski's goal-scoring aspect will rely on another star player, Napoli's Piotr Zieliński who will head the playmaking unit. Other notable faces in the squad include Juventus keeper Szczęsny, attacker Milik, Aston Villa's Matty Cash, Nicola Zalewski of Roma, etc.

Goalkeepers: Bartłomiej Drągowski (Spezia), Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa), Bartosz Bereszyński (Sampdoria), Matty Cash (Aston Villa), Kamil Glik (Benevento), Robert Gumny (Augsburg), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Jakub Kiwior (Spezia), Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont), Nicola Zalewski (Roma).

Midfielders: Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City), Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens), Kamil Grosicki (Pogoń Szczecin), Jakub Kaminski (Wolfsburg), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab), Michał Skóraś (Lech Poznań), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens), Sebastian Szymański (Feyenoord), Piotr Zieliński (Napoli), Szymon Żurkowski (Fiorentina)

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus), Krzysztof Piątek (Salernitana), Karol Świderski (Charlotte FC)

Possible Starting XI: Wojciech Szczesny; Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior; Przemyslaw Frankowski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Michał Skóraś, Kamil Grosicki; Piotr Zieliński; Robert Lewandowski, Arkadiusz Milik.