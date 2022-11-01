Qatar 2022: Probable starting XI of reigning world champions France

Kolkata, November 1: Reigning champions France will head to Qatar 2022 as one of the favourites for the FIFA World Cup title.

The Les Bleus get their title defence underway in just over one month when they face Australia in Group D at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

Didier Deschamps is certainly blessed with a wonderful pool of talented players in every position but it is also pretty tricky for him to pick his strongest side.

France have several big injury issues right now with N'Golo Kante and Mike Maignan already ruled out of the tournament. Players like Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba are also doubtful for the World Cup having suffered injuries recently.

Here, we will look to predict the strongest possible lineup for France in Deschamps' favoured 3-4-1-2 system.

Defence

World Cup-winning keeper Hugo Lloris will definitely be the first-choice of Deschamps between the sticks, especially with Maignan out with injury. The back three are likely to be Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane and Presnel Kimpembe. If Varane fails to make it to the World Cup side, William Saliba looks the first-choice to replace the Manchester United defender. Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez is also a strong contender.

Midfield

France have most played a four-man midfield with two wide players operating more as wing-backs. On the two flanks, Kingsley Coman and Theo Hernandez should be the first-choice. With Kante out of the World Cup and Pogba also a major doubt, Deschamps will have a tough time to pick his central midfield duo. Adrien Rabiot is a player Deschamps likes despite his poor form for Juventus and is likely to start in midfield alongside Aurelien Tchouameni in the middle of the park. Another Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga will also be a strong contender for a place.

Advertisement

Attack

Antonie Griezmann is likely to be the first-choice for Deschamps in the number ten role. Up front, the two obvious picks will be Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe.