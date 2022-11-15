Qatar 2022: Qatar team preview, strength, squad, prediction and fixtures for FIFA World Cup

Bengaluru/Doha, November 15: For 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar, who are making their debut in the quadrennial extravaganza, the challenges are manifold.

The Al Annabi, who are drawn in Group A along with Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands need first and foremost to dispel the notion that they are playing in the World Cup just by the virtue of being the host nation.

They proved that they are no pushovers by winning the 2019 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup, beating fancied teams like South Korea and Japan en route to winning the title, conceding just one goal throughout the tournament.

QATAR 2022 FIXTURES

The Felix Sanchez-coached squad is a blend of youth and experience with the tournament likely to the swansong for skipper Hassan Al Haydos.

The White and Maroon brigade will be pinning their hopes on 2019 AFC Asian Footballer of the Year Akram Afif.

The left-winger, who has plied his trade with Belgian outfit KAS Eupen in the past, will lead the attack upfront along with 2019 AFC Asian Cup hero Almooez Ali and Al Haydos. The whole squad is picked from those players plying trade in the Qatar Stars League (QSL).

Almoez was the star for Qatar during their 2019 AFC Asian Cup campaign in the UAE where he scored a record-breaking nine goals to emerge as the tournament top-scorer, thereby playing an instrumental role in Al Annabi's maiden triumph at the continental level.

In UAE three years back, Sanchez's men had won the battle as well as hearts in a tournament which was played amidst political tension in the region due to the economic blockade imposed on Qatar by their neighbours.

During the 4-0 semifinal win over hosts UAE, they were at the receiving end right throughout the 90 minutes of play. They were booed by a partisan crowd right from the moment the Qatar national anthem was played.

It did not end there. Sandals and water bottles were thrown at them when Qatar scored and choicest of abuses were hurled by local crowd during the course of the match. Yet Qatar did not respond and with a regal mien and poise shut out their opponents out of the contest.

Following the 2019 AFC Asian Cup triumph, Qatar were given a chance to compete in the Copa America the same year, where they were drawn against tougher opponents like Argentina, Paraguay and Colombia.

Currently 50th in FIFA rankings, Qatar have played several tournaments in different parts of the world and that experience should hold them in good stead.

FIXTURES

November 20: Vs Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium

November 25: Vs Senegal at Al Thumamam Stadiium.

November 29: Vs Netherlands at Al Bayt Stadium.

SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Saad Alsheeb, Meshaal Barsham, Yousef Hassan

Defenders: Pedro Miguel, Musaab Khidir, Tarek Salman, Bassam Al Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Homam Ahmed, Jassem Gaber.

Midfielders: Ali Asad, Assim Madabo, Mohammed Waad, Salem Al Hajri, Moustafa Tarek, Karim Boudiaf, Abdelaziz Hatim, Ismail Mohamad.

Forwards: Naif Alhadhrami, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Hassan AlHaydos, Khalid Muneer, Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, Mohamed Muntari.

KEY PLAYERS:

Akram Hafif, Almoez Ali and Hassan Al Haydos

PREDICTION:

Making their debut in the tournament, Qatar have their task cut in a group featuring stronger opponents. But still a good start against Ecuador could turn things around.