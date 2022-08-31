Qatar 2022: Renowned football coach Bora Milutinovic picks his favourites - Check out who!

Bengaluru/Doha, August 31: With the clock ticking for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the prediction game has already begun. Who's gonna win the first FIFA World Cup to be held in the Middle East and Arab region? Who's gonna win the golden boot? Who's gonna win the golden glove?

And as the keyboard warriors go bonkers, renowned football coach Bora Milutinovic has made his choice clear.

"If you ask me which team is my favourite, then I would say my sentimental favourites are Serbia, my motherland. But to me, it should be a Brazil vs France final," Bora told Inside Qatar in an exclusive interview.

For the records, Bora, holds the unique record of having managed five different teams - Mexico, Costa Rica, USA, Nigeria and China - at consecutive FIFA World Cups from 1986 to 2002.

Qatar 2022 will have many firsts to its credit including being the first to be held in the Middle East and entire Arab region. At 29 days, the tournament will be the shortest in FIFA World Cup history.

The tournament will start on November 20 and end on December 18 to coincide with the Qatar National Day. Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held at eight venues -- Khalifa International, Al Janoub, Educational City, Al Rayyan, Al Bayt, Al Thumama, Stadium 974 and Lusail Stadium.

Champions France face familiar opponents Australia, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D while sentimental favourites Brazil and drawn in Group G along with Switzerland and Cameroon.

"When I look at the chances of various teams, what is more important to me is the quality of players, quality of the coach, the current form of players and the overall balance of the squad. Football tradition of the country is also a key factor, " he dwelled further.

"France has quality players, with the like of Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema among others and a good coach. Brazil and Argentina also have a lot of quality players with winning mentality," added Bora, who is currently based in Qatar.

The seasoned campaigner had his own opinion as well when it came to the crunch matches of Qatar 2022.

"The Argentina vs Mexico match in Group C, France vs Denmark in Group D, Spain vs Germany in Group E and Croatia vs Belgium in Group F are important matches and the outcomes will be very decisive in determining the group placings and line-ups for the knockout phase," he added.

So Bora has picked Brazil vs France as his favourites to clash in the Qatar 2022 final. Have you made your choice? Buck up guys!

(By a special arrangement with Inside Qatar)