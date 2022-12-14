Qatar 2022: Rooney backs Argentina to go all the way, feels Messi playing like its last World Cup

Bengaluru, December 14: Former England and Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney backed Argentina to go all the way and felt superstar Lionel Messi is playing at Qatar 2022 like it's his last FIFA World Cup appearance.

Argentina reached their sixth FIFA World Cup final on Tuesday (December 13) after easing past Croatia 3-0 in the semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

Messi scored the opening goal from the penalty spot, and then produced a piece of magic to set up the second of Julian Alvarez's two goals.

Following the victory, Rooney lauded Argentina for their team effort against Croatia and the tournament on the whole.

"They have got to the final and it is a great opportunity for them to win the World Cup," Rooney said on the chances of Argentina, who last won the World Cup in 1986.

"Even though you have got the greatest player of all times in Messi, it is the team that has got them through to the final. That's how you win things, that's how you win trophies. That's how you can be successful."

Messi and Argentina were close to clinching the World Cup in 2014, but fell to Germany in the final. Now, they will get another chance in the space of two World Cups when they face either Morocco or France in the final.

While he may continue playing for Argentina, the next World Cup may be too far away for the Argentine superstar. Messi, who holds the record for most caps and goals for Argentina, confirmed that it will be his World Cup swansong on Sunday (December 18).

"I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final," Messi told Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole.

"It's many years for the next one and I don't think I'll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it's the best."

And Rooney also spoke about Messi announcing his retirement, "Messi announced that this is probably his last World Cup, and he is playing like that. He is playing like this is it. It is now or never."