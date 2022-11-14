Qatar 2022: Saudi Arabia axe dope-tainted Fahad Al Muwallad from FIFA World Cup squad

Bengaluru, November 14: Saudi Arabia have dropped Fahad Al Muwallad from their Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup squad as a precautionary measure after the winger was initially included despite failing a doping test earlier this year.

The 28-year-old, who plays for Saudi club side Al Shabab, had tested positive in February for the banned drug furosemide, which can be used as a masking agent to prevent the detection of anabolic steroids.

Al Muwallad was banned for 18 months by Saudi anti-doping authorities but, according to reports in Saudi media, that ban was subsequently reduced, clearing him to participate in the World Cup in Qatar.

It is presumed that the decision was referred by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with CAS yet to make a ruling.

The Saudi team said on its Twitter feed that "after reviewing the latest developments in the WADA appeal" and following consultations with Saudi lawyers, coach Herve Renard had decided to exclude Al-Muwallad as a "precautionary measure".

Renard has brought in midfielder Nawaf Al Abed, who also plays for Al-Shabab, as a replacement for Al Muwallad, who was also suspended in 2019 over a previous doping case.

At Qatar 2022, Saudi Arabia are drawn in the tough Group C, featuring Argentina, Poland and Mexico.

Saudi Arabia open their Qatar 2022 campaign against Argentina at the Lusail Stadium on November 22.

The Green Falcons then take on Poland at the Education City Stadium on November 26 and win up their group engagements with the match against Mexico at Lusail on December 1.

Qatar has built only eight stadiums for the quadrennial extravaganza with each venue different from one another, showcasing the rich Arab and Middle East culture. The final of the 29-day tournament will be held at Lusail Stadium.

In a break from the normal tradition of hosting the FIFA World Cup in the June-July window, Qatar 2022 will be held in winter with the tournament starting on November 20 and ending on December 18 to coincide with the Qatar National Day.