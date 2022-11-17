Qatar 2022: South Korea team preview, predicted squad and line-up for FIFA World Cup

Kolkata, November 17: At Qatar 2022, South Korea will be making their 11th consecutive appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

They have played more World Cups than any other Asian side and are by far the most successful Asian nation in World Cup history. They made all the way to the semis of the 2002 World Cup where they lost to Germany.

South Korea have been drawn in an incredibly difficult group along with Portugal, Uruguay and Ghana. Since 2002, South Korea have only made it past the group stages just once in four attempts and have won just three of its past 13 World Cup matches.

South Korea famously defeated defending champions Germany 2-0 at the Russia 2018 World Cup and knocked them out of the tournament. Since Paulo Bento took charge of the club in 2018, they Tigers of Asia have seen a remarkable progress. Before Bento's arrival, they were 57th in FIFA rankings and are now 28th ranked.

South Korea cruised through its qualifying campaign, losing only one game and finishing behind Iran in the group. Son Heung-min was tied for the Asian qualifying lead with four goals and no team conceded fewer than South Korea’s three goals from 10 matches.

FIXTURES (all times IST)

Vs Uruguay, November 24, 6.30pm at Education City Stadium.

Vs Ghana, November 28, 6.30pm at Education City Stadium.

Vs Portugal, December 2, 8.30pm at Education City Stadium.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan Hyundai), Kim Seung-gyu (Al Shabab), Song Bum-keun (Jeonbuk Motors)

Defenders: Cho Yu-min (Daejon Citizen), Hong Chul (Daegu FC), Kim Jin-su (Jeonbuk Motors), Kim Min-jae (Napoli), Kim Moon-hwan (Jeonbuk Motors), Kim Tae-hwan (Ulsan Hyundai), Kim Young-gwon (Ulsan Hyundai), Kwon Kyung-won (Gamba Osaka), Yoon Jong-gyu (FC Seoul)

Midfielders: Hwang In-beom (Olympiacos), Jung Woo-young (Al Sadd), Kwon Chang-hoon (Gimcheon Sangmu), Lee Jae-sung (Mainz), Lee Kang-in (Mallorca), Paik Seung-ho (Jeonbuk Motors), Son Jun-ho (Shandong Taishan)

Forwards: Cho Gue-sung (Jeonbuk Motors), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Hwang Ui-jo (Olympiacos), Jeong Woo-yeong (Freiburg), Na Sang-ho (FC Seoul), Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Song Min-kyu (Jeonbuk Motors)

FORMATION

South Korea usually play a 4-4-2 system and are likely to take a counter-attacking approach in the World Cup.

PREDICTED LINE-UP

Seung-gyu; Young-gwon, Jin-su, Chul, Kyung-won; Woo-young, Chang-hoon, Sang-ho, Jun-ho; Hee-Chan, Heung-min

KEY PLAYERS

Son Heung-min is by far the best player in Asia right now and one of the best in the world as well. He will be the key player for South Kore along with Hwang Hee-chan and Kim Min-jae.