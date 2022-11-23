Qatar 2022: Switzerland vs Cameroon, Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips for FIFA World Cup

Kolkata, November 23: Switzerland and Cameroon will kick off the action in Group G of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup when they meet in Thursday's opener at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Group G could prove to be a tricky one with Brazil being the overwhelming favourites to win the group while Cameroon find themselves as major underdogs.

Both Serbia and Switzerland are quality teams and would look to secure at least the second spot and possibly more.

Switzerland qualified automatically from UEFA qualifying while Cameroon have made their way via a two-legged play-off with Algeria to qualify on away goals after a 2-2 aggregate draw.

Here is you need to know about the Switzerland vs Cameroon tie.

Match Date: November 24

Match Time: 6.30 PM (IST)

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD/HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Key players to watch out for:

Switzerland: Switzerland skipper Granit Xhaka has been immense this season for Arsenal and will be looking to keep up his form on national duty.

Cameroon: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has been on fire for Bayern Munich this season. He is Cameroon's star player and his carry his team's dreams to Qatar.

Dream 11 Prediction:

Switzerland will be clear favourites against Cameroon. We predict a 3-0 for the Swiss army.

Possible Line Ups:

Switzerland (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer; Silvan Widmer, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka; Xherdan Shaqiri, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas; Breel Embolo.

Cameroon 11 (4-3-3): Andre Onana; Enzo Ebosse, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Nkoulou, Collins Fai; Olivier Ntcham, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Samuel Gouet; Bryan Mbeumo, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekambi

My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Yann Sommer (Vice-captain)

Defenders: Ricardo Rodriguez, Enzo Ebosse, Silvan Widmer, Fabian Schar

Midfielders: André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri (captain)

Strikers: Bryan Mbeumo, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Breel Embolo.