Qatar 2022: The Indian connection!

AIFF-QFA tie-up

Perhaps, it was just a coincidence that the All India Football Federation (AIFF) decided sign a Memorandum of Understanding (Mou) with the Qatar Football Association (QFA) to boost the football ties between the two countries.

AIFF's newly-elected office bearers -- Kalyan Chaubey (President) and Shaji Prabhakaran (Secretary General) -- on their recent visit to Doha, met with QFA President Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, General Secretary Mansoor Al Ansari and other Senior Board Members to discuss a strategic alliance for the mutual benefit of football in both India and Qatar.

Way forward

The new AIFF office bearers also held talks with FIFA President Gianni Infantino to discuss the way forward for Indian football.

India's presence at Qatar 2022 is everywhere. The country may not have qualified for the FIFA World Cup, but it will be represented during the mega-sporting event by a replica of a traditional wooden dhow called Uru made at Beypore in Kozhikode, which was used during ancient times for trade with Mesopotamia.

Arab culture

The 27-feet long all-wooden-and-coir yacht is being made to order at Beypore, historically famous for making Urus, by Chaliyam-based Haji PI Ahmed Koya and Company and would be showcased at the International Dhow Festival to be held on the sidelines of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup will start on November 20 and the final will be held on December 18, to coincide with Qatar's National Day at the 80,000-seater iconic Lusail Stadium, which embodies the country's ambition and its passion for sharing Arab culture with the world.

Final whistle

Despite severe restrictions on alcohol in the country, Qatar 2022 organisers have in principle decided to sell beer at FIFA World Cup matches three hours before the kick-off and for one hour after the final whistle.

Earlier, it had been decided to decided to restrict the use of alcohol during the quadrennial extravaganza with fans being allowed allowed only to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats in a country where liquor is taboo. Game on! Bring it on