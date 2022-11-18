Qatar 2022: Three clubs with most players at FIFA World Cup

Kolkata, November 18: The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place between November 20 and December 18 with 32 teams competing for the ultimate glory.

All the teams have announced their respective squad with almost 831 players from several leagues around the world playing 64 games.

As is to be expected, there will be a strong presence from European teams, who will provide the vast bulk of the players in Qatar. 163 players from English teams will represent their respective nations.

In contrast, 86 players will participate from Spanish clubs, 81 from German clubs, 70 from Italian clubs, and 58 from French clubs, and 35 players in the competition will be given by the MLS.

Here we look at the top three clubs with the most player representation at Qatar 2022.

1. Bayern Munich - 17

The German giants will boast the most players going to the 2022 World Cup from a single club. Out of those 17, seven players will feature for the German side while the other representatives will be from the squads of Holland, Senegal, France, Canada, Croatia, Morocco, and Cameroon. Noteworthy Bayern players at the World Cup include Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane (Germany), Alphonso Davis (Canada), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon), etc.

2. Manchester City - 16

The Premier League giants are one of the best teams in the world and the current squad consists of some of the best players around the globe. Unsurprisingly hence the squad will see 16 of their players go to the 2022 World Cup across eight national teams, a figure behind only that of Bayern. The notable players to feature in the World Cup will be the likes of Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium), Nathan Ake (Netherlands), Rodri (Spain), John Stones (England), etc.

3. Barcelona - 16

The Spanish giants will also see 16 of their top professionals heading toward the World Cup. Seven players out of them will feature for Spain while the others will play for the likes of Brazil, France, Germany, Netherlands, etc. Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Gavi (Spain), Gavi, Pedri, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba (Spain), etc are some of the hotshot names.