Qatar 2022: Three England stars who are likely to miss FIFA World Cup due to injury

Kolkata, November 3: The Qatar 2022 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off later this month with the tiny Middle East country set to become the first from Arabian Peninsula to host the grandest competition of world football.

One of the biggest footballing countries in world football as well as one of the biggest underachievers England will head to Qatar 2022 with massive expectations.

The Three Lions went all the way till the final of Euro 2020, but lost out to Italy on penalties.

England boss Gareth Southgate, however, has some big injury worries ahead of the World Cup.

Here, we look at three key players who look likely to miss the flight to Qatar.

Reece James

James established himself as the first-choice right wing-back in Gareth Southgate's 3-4-2-1 system but the Chelsea defender looks certain to miss Qatar 2022 with injury. Southgate has kept his in his 55-man provisional squad as he races against time to be fit in time. In his absence, Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be the two obvious picks in his position.

Kyle Walker

Walker has been one of Southgate's go to mans in defence over the years. The Manchester City star has recently played at right centre-back in a back-three but would have also been a contender in the right wing-back position. However, he looks pretty much certain to miss the World Cup although he has been placed in the 55-man squad like James.

Advertisement

Kalvin Phillips

Phillips is also coming back after shoulder surgery and is close to a return. However, his biggest obstacle could be a lack of minutes and game time since his move to the Etihad last summer. Phillips was a regular and guaranteed starter in the Euros but has now lost his place to Jude Bellingham who has been immense for England alongside Declan Rice of late.